Pair of Ukrainian helicopters attack positions of occupiers. VIDEO

A video recording of fragments of the combat operation of a pair of Ukrainian helicopters has been published online.

As Censor.NET reports, the video shows fragments of the attack on the position of the Russian occupiers with air-to-ground missiles and the moments of the explosion of the released ammunition.

