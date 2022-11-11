Pair of Ukrainian helicopters attack positions of occupiers. VIDEO
A video recording of fragments of the combat operation of a pair of Ukrainian helicopters has been published online.
As Censor.NET reports, the video shows fragments of the attack on the position of the Russian occupiers with air-to-ground missiles and the moments of the explosion of the released ammunition.
