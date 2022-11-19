In 2 days, 9 ships with 162 thousand tons of agricultural products left ports of Odesa for countries in Africa, Asia, and Europe. PHOTOS

As part of the "Grain Initiative", over the last two days, 9 ships with 162,000 tons of agricultural products for the countries of Africa, Asia, and Europe left the ports of Odessa.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

In particular, the bulk carrier BOZBURUN-M with 40,000 tons of wheat for Ethiopia was sent today. This is already the eighth ship chartered by the World Food Program of the United Nations as part of aid to countries in Africa and Asia.

Currently, 26 vessels are being processed in the ports of Odessa. 1 million tons of Ukrainian agricultural products are loaded onto them.

In total, since August 1, 475 ships left the ports of Odesa, which exported 11.2 million tons of Ukrainian food to the countries of Asia, Europe, and Africa.

