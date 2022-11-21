Consequences of yesterday’s strikes on Donetsk region. PHOTOS

Civilians were wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian strikes.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the communications department of the National Police.

As noted, the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, the villages of Solovyove, Karlivka, Petrivka, and Kostiantynivka came under enemy fire. On November 20, the regional police registered 6 shellings.

"No civilians were killed, three people were injured, and a police officer was also injured. A private house was damaged in the village of Petrivka in the Toretska district. In the city of Bakhmut, the building of a local school was destroyed as a result of artillery shelling," the report says.

In total, 6 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, of which 5 were residential buildings.

Evacuation measures are ongoing in the region. The authorities, with the participation of the police, will organize the safe departure of residents. In particular, on November 20, 47 people left for other regions. Those who remain in the region can be sure that the police are nearby, guarding law and safety.