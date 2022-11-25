Yesterday, occupiers killed 11 civilians, another 52 were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

As a result of the Russian armed aggression last day, November 24, 11 civilians were killed in Ukraine, 52 more were injured.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Tymoshenko announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs

"Three were wounded in the Donetsk region, one in Zaporizhzhia, and two wounded (by landmines) in the Kharkiv region. In the Kherson region, 11 people were killed and 46 were wounded," the report said.

See more: Yesterday, occupiers killed 7 civilians in Ukraine, 23 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS