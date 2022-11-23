Yesterday, occupiers killed 7 civilians in Ukraine, 23 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS

During the past day, November 22, the Russians killed seven civilians, another 23 people were wounded.

Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 11/22/2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 11/23/2022):

the Donetsk region - 1 dead, 8 wounded

the Zaporizhzhia region - 2 dead, 3 wounded

the Kharkiv region - 2 dead, 2 injured

the Kherson region - 2 dead, 10 injured," the message reads.

