Yesterday, occupiers killed 7 civilians in Ukraine, 23 people were injured, - PO. INFOGRAPHICS
During the past day, November 22, the Russians killed seven civilians, another 23 people were wounded.
Deputy Head of the Office of the President, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.
"Victims among the civilian population as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation for 11/22/2022 (as of 09:00 a.m. 11/23/2022):
- the Donetsk region - 1 dead, 8 wounded
- the Zaporizhzhia region - 2 dead, 3 wounded
- the Kharkiv region - 2 dead, 2 injured
- the Kherson region - 2 dead, 10 injured," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password