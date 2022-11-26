Russians hit apartment building in Chasiv Yar: three injured. PHOTOS
On November 26, Russian troops struck the city of Chasiv Yar in the Donetsk region from a plane, as a result of which the entrance of a 5-story building was destroyed, and three civilians were injured.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, Censor.NET reports.
"The Russians carried out an airstrike on Chasiv Yar — three people were injured. The entrance of the five-story building was destroyed by direct hits, and the outbuilding and warehouse were damaged. Not a day goes by without the Russians hitting civilians in the Donetsk region. It can fly anywhere and anytime. Staying in the region is dangerous! Evacuate!" he said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password