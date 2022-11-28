UN delegation visited Kherson. PHOTOS

Kherson was visited by a UN delegation, in particular, the permanent coordinator of the UN system in Ukraine, Denise Brown, and the head of the Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, Sarah Hilding, arrived in the city.

This was announced on Telegram by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevich, Censor.NET reports.

"The UN, in cooperation with international partners and agencies, delivered six humanitarian convoys to our region. The Novovorontsove, Visokopillia, Velykooleksandrivska, and Novooleksandrivska communities of the Kherson Region have already received aid, two convoys have arrived in liberated Kherson," Yanushevich wrote.

According to him, the representatives of the UN assured of full and comprehensive humanitarian support for the residents of Kherson region on a permanent basis.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNISEF, the International Organization for Migration, the World Food Program, and the World Health Organization joined in providing assistance.

Long-term food products, bread, drinking water, water containers, hygiene products, medicines and medical equipment, construction kits, solar lamps, sleeping bags, blankets, warm clothes, shoes and other necessary items are delivered to the residents of Kherson region. Generators are provided for establishments and institutions.