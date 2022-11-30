SSU conducts security measures in Mukachevo diocese of UOC MP. PHOTOS

The Security Service of Ukraine conducts counter-intelligence (security) measures on the territory of one of the monasteries of the Mukachevo Diocese of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (MP) in Transcarpathia.

As noted, the measures take place jointly with the Patrol Police Department and the Uzhhorod Zonal Department of the Military Law and Order Service within the framework of the SSU's systematic work to counter the subversive activities of Russian special services in Ukraine.

In particular, taking into account the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, the risks of committing crimes against the safety of citizens, state sovereignty, territorial integrity, and independence of Ukraine are increasing.













With the direct participation of church representatives, law enforcement officers:

- conduct an inspection of the territory and premises of the monastery to identify prohibited items;

- carry out checks on persons on the territory of the monastery regarding their involvement in illegal activities to the detriment of the state sovereignty of Ukraine.

All actions take place within the limits of current legislation and are carried out for:

- verification of data on intentions to use the diocese as a center of the "Russian world";

- preventing the use of UOC premises for hiding citizens of the aggressor country, storing prohibited items, etc.;

- protection of the population from provocations and terrorist acts.

"We emphasize that in its activities the SBU adheres to the principle of impartiality towards the activities of any religious denomination and respects the right of every citizen to freedom of worldview and religion, as defined by the Constitution of Ukraine," the SSU added.