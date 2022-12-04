Sternenko published photo of civilians executed by occupiers in Luhansk region. Haidai says that information is being verified. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Public activist Serhii Sternenko announced the public execution of civilians in the Luhansk region.

As Censor.NET informs, Sternenko published a photo of civilians executed by the occupiers on Telegram.

"In the Luhansk region, Russian bastards publicly executed civilians. Significantly, everyone should see it. And the world should see it. A real vile Russian spade of inhumans who show off their atrocities," he said.





In turn, the head of the Luhansk RMA, Serhii Haidai, noted that the information made public by Sternenko about the public execution of civilians in the Luhansk region is being checked.

"Regarding the photos of hanged people published on the network. As of now, we do not have 100% confirmed information. We are investigating. We will definitely inform you as soon as the picture is complete. Trust only verified sources of information!", Haidai later noted.