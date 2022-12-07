ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
4202 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
55 896 64

Face of a Ukrainian soldier wounded near Bakhmut. PHOTO

On December 7, 2022, a photo of a Ukrainian soldier wounded near Bakhmut face got into the network, leaving no one untouched.

As informs Censor.NЕТ the photo was taken by Turkish photographer Metin Aktash. 

Face of a Ukrainian soldier wounded near Bakhmut 01

Photo - Metin Aktaş for Anadolu Images

Author: 

injury (1010) Ukrainian Armed Forces (2886)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 