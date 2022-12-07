Face of a Ukrainian soldier wounded near Bakhmut. PHOTO
On December 7, 2022, a photo of a Ukrainian soldier wounded near Bakhmut face got into the network, leaving no one untouched.
As informs Censor.NЕТ the photo was taken by Turkish photographer Metin Aktash.
Photo - Metin Aktaş for Anadolu Images
