Russian military shelled Kupiansk again, hitting Synehubiv educational institution. PHOTOS

On January 17, around 2:30 p.m., the Russian military shelled Kupiansk again.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers shelled the city of Kupiansk again. Today, around 2:30 p.m., an enemy S-300 missile hit the Kupiansk Motor Vehicle Vocational College.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. However, the premises of the educational institution were almost completely destroyed," the message reads.

Read more: 125 children deported to Russian Federation have already been returned to Ukraine





