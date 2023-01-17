Russian military shelled Kupiansk again, hitting Synehubiv educational institution. PHOTOS
On January 17, around 2:30 p.m., the Russian military shelled Kupiansk again.
This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.
"The occupiers shelled the city of Kupiansk again. Today, around 2:30 p.m., an enemy S-300 missile hit the Kupiansk Motor Vehicle Vocational College.
According to preliminary information, there were no casualties. However, the premises of the educational institution were almost completely destroyed," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password