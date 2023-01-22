American General Kellogg and military delegation visited Izium. PHOTOS

U.S. Army General Keith Kellogg and a delegation of the American military visited Izium, Kharkiv region, which was liberated from the occupiers.

This was announced by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.

"American partners saw with their own eyes the scale of destruction caused by Russian shelling and occupation and got acquainted with the evidence of Russian war crimes in Kharkiv region," he wrote.

Synegubov said that he discussed with the US general the issue of further reconstruction of Izyum, the security and humanitarian situation in the region.

"The urgent needs of the region in the military sphere were considered separately. I thank Mr. Kellogg and our American partners for their attention and support to the Kharkiv region. We will continue to work," the head of the region added.













