Kurakhove under fire, 1 person was wounded, RMA. PHOTOS

Kurakhove in Donetsk region is under fire again - 1 person was injured.

This was announced by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"This afternoon, the Russians targeted a residential quarter - a 5-story building, a 2-story building and 3 private houses were damaged. Kurakhove suffers from enemy shelling almost every day - the Russians are purposefully destroying the city and killing civilians. For each of their crimes, they will certainly suffer a just punishment!", - the message says.

Kurakhove under fire, 1 person was wounded, RMA 01
Kurakhove under fire, 1 person was wounded, RMA 02
Kurakhove under fire, 1 person was wounded, RMA 03
Kurakhove under fire, 1 person was wounded, RMA 04
Kurakhove under fire, 1 person was wounded, RMA 05
Kurakhove under fire, 1 person was wounded, RMA 06
Kurakhove under fire, 1 person was wounded, RMA 07
Kurakhove under fire, 1 person was wounded, RMA 08

