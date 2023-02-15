Soldiers of 3rd Assault Brigade destroy rare Russian armored vehicle "Sturm-S" near Bakhmut. VIDEO
On February 15, a video was posted online showing soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroying a rare Russian armored vehicle "Sturm-S" near Bakhmut.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported in Telegram of the brigade.
The message reads: "Artillerymen of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the "Team Shot" unit, are working. Three hits from the MSTA-S destroyed a Sturm-S armored combat vehicle and a warehouse with enemy ammunition in the suburbs of Bakhmut."
