Russian aggression against Ukraine War
Soldiers of 3rd Assault Brigade destroy rare Russian armored vehicle "Sturm-S" near Bakhmut. VIDEO

On February 15, a video was posted online showing soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade destroying a rare Russian armored vehicle "Sturm-S" near Bakhmut.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this was reported in Telegram of the brigade.

The message reads: "Artillerymen of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the "Team Shot" unit, are working. Three hits from the MSTA-S destroyed a Sturm-S armored combat vehicle and a warehouse with enemy ammunition in the suburbs of Bakhmut."

Bakhmut (798) 3rd SAB (300)
