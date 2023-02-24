Enemy massively shelled 3 districts of Kharkiv region, - RMA. PHOTOS

Yesterday, the enemy massively shelled border settlements in the Kupiansk, Chuhuiiv, and Kharkiv districts of the Kharkiv region.

Oleh Synehubov, the head of the Kharkiv RMA, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

According to him, yesterday morning, with an S-300 anti-aircraft missile, the enemy attacked the administrative building in the village of Dvorichna, Kupyan district. 2 people - a man and a woman - were injured.

"During the rescue operations, the enemy fired at Dvorichna for the second time. It was aimed at the rescuers. At least 4 emergency vehicles were damaged. Due to the risk to the lives of the rescuers, the work on clearing the debris was suspended," he reminds.

It is also noted that during the day the enemy massively shelled Kupiansk and the surrounding villages. In Kupiansk, 2 women aged 54 and 61, and a man aged 43 were injured. In the Kupiansk district, 4 men were injured during the day. All of them are hospitalized and receiving medical care.

Also, in Kupiansk, 4 residential buildings were destroyed by shelling. houses and farm buildings were damaged in the area, fires broke out.

"On the contact line, our defenders reliably hold their positions and repulse all attempts of the enemy to move forward," Synehubov sums up.







