Ruscists shelled Kherson, two were killed, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

On February 28, the Russian army once again shelled residential areas of Kherson and suburban settlements.

Under the procedural leadership of the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was started in criminal proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws of war, combined with intentional murder. This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, a man died as a result of a projectile hitting a residential building in the regional center.

"Medics tried to save one more civilian who came under fire in the village, but his injuries were not life-threatening. At least one woman was injured," the report said.

Houses, power lines, gas pipelines, heating network, vehicles were damaged.

Prosecutors, together with police investigators, take all appropriate and possible measures to document war crimes committed by representatives of the armed forces of the Russian Federation.