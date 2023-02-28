ENG
Destruction of two enemy tanks in Vuhledar direction. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone destroyed two Russian tanks near Vugledar.

As Censor.NET reports, the crew of the Russian T-80BV tank wanted to evacuate the knocked-out T-80BVM tank, but the operator of the Ukrainian drone set fire to both enemy armored vehicles.

