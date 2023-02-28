Destruction of two enemy tanks in Vuhledar direction. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone destroyed two Russian tanks near Vugledar.
As Censor.NET reports, the crew of the Russian T-80BV tank wanted to evacuate the knocked-out T-80BVM tank, but the operator of the Ukrainian drone set fire to both enemy armored vehicles.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password