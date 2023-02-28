Attack on Russian A-50 plane in Machulyshchi: first satellite images were released. PHOTOS

The first satellite images of the Belarusian airfield "Machulyshchi", where the partisan attack on the Russian A-50 reconnaissance aircraft took place, appeared online.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to CNN journalist Gianluca Mezzofiore on Twitter.

He showed satellite images of the "Machulyshchi" airfield taken today, February 28.

"Maxar has these pictures of an A-50 at Machulyshchi Air Base in Belarus. I don't see any serious damage," the journalist wrote.

At the same time, as "Belarusian Gayun" notes, the board was rearranged. His usual parking spot, marked with a red arrow, is empty. He is in another place. The last takeoff of the Russian plane was recorded on February 22.

"During the comparison of satellite images from February 19 and 28, it is clearly visible that the A-50U DRLV board of the Russian Air Force has changed color. The aircraft seems to have been "sanded" before repainting. At this moment, we do not make unequivocal statements, but this may also be a consequence of that the fuselage was burnt. A significant change in color can be seen on the wings and on the fiberglass dome, which houses the rotating antenna of the "Bumblebee" radar complex," Gayun noted.