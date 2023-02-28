Explosions in Russian Yeisk near airfield - social networks. PHOTO
On the evening of February 28, explosions occurred at a military airfield in the Russian city of Yeisk.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram channels.
Sternenko's Telegram reads: "Yeisk, so-called Russia. An explosion near the airfield after an attack by an unknown good drone."
