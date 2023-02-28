ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9111 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
33 634 76

Explosions in Russian Yeisk near airfield - social networks. PHOTO

On the evening of February 28, explosions occurred at a military airfield in the Russian city of Yeisk.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Telegram channels.

Sternenko's Telegram reads: "Yeisk, so-called Russia. An explosion near the airfield after an attack by an unknown good drone."

Explosions in Russian Yeisk near airfield - social networks 01

See more: Attack on Russian A-50 plane in Machulyshchi: first satellite images were released. PHOTOS

Author: 

drone (1692) explosion (1540) Russia (11989) aerodrome (142)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 