Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated Russian lieutenant colonel Scherbak - blogger. PHOTO
AFU colonel and blogger Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the AFU liquidated Russian army lieutenant colonel Igor Scherbak.
According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter.
He said: "Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Scherbak. The first time he was unlucky, but he was determined to be demobilized. The second time was successful".
