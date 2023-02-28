Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated Russian lieutenant colonel Scherbak - blogger. PHOTO

AFU colonel and blogger Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the AFU liquidated Russian army lieutenant colonel Igor Scherbak.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter.

He said: "Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Scherbak. The first time he was unlucky, but he was determined to be demobilized. The second time was successful".

