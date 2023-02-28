ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
9111 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
23 886 52

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated Russian lieutenant colonel Scherbak - blogger. PHOTO

AFU colonel and blogger Anatoliy Shtefan released information that the AFU liquidated Russian army lieutenant colonel Igor Scherbak.

According to Censor.NЕТ, he stated this in Twitter. 

He said: "Lieutenant Colonel Ihor Scherbak. The first time he was unlucky, but he was determined to be demobilized. The second time was successful".

See more: Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminate colonel of Russian occupation army Rogalov. PHOTO

Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated Russian lieutenant colonel Scherbak - blogger 01

Author: 

Russian Army (9248) liquidation (2453) Shtefan (46)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 