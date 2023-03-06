National Police identified Russian soldiers who shot convoy of cars in Irpen in March 2022. PHOTOS

On March 5-6, 2022, Russian invaders shot 10 civilian cars in Irpen, Kyiv region. Suspicion was announced to them.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Communications Department of the National Police of Ukraine.

"Local residents together with small children tried to escape from Irpen, but instead became a target of the Russian military. As a result of the shootings, 9 people died, 12 more were injured," the report says.

On March 5, during the storming of Irpen by Russian troops, a car containing two local residents was the first to come under fire - the passenger died on the spot, and the driver was wounded in the hands. The next target was the car with which the man tried to evacuate his parents - the 65-year-old father died on the spot, and the mother was injured.

On the same day, Russian soldiers of the 173rd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion, together with soldiers of the 137th Guards Parachute Regiment, established control over the checkpoint at the exit from Irpen.

"Having captured the objects, they established fire control over the roadway of Oleh Koshovoy Street. At that time, it was the only road through which it was possible to evacuate the city by transport. It was here that the Russian military set up an ambush," the police said.

Residents who tried to leave the city in cars became the first to be taken into custody. As a result, two people died, one woman was injured.

On March 6, around seven in the morning, the first civilian car drove down the same street, the Russian military opened fire on them with machine guns, the driver was injured.

Around the same time, residents of the Versailles Park housing complex tried to evacuate. They collected 12 cars and started collecting people who did not have cars but wanted to leave the city. A car with a driver and a family with a one-and-a-half-year-old child was the first in the convoy. A grenade hit the car, the driver died on the spot, the passenger lay on the ground for a long time and died from his injuries. The woman and her child managed to survive and were not seriously injured.

After the first car was blown up, the other four also came under fire. The second and third cars were driven by a couple. In the second car, there was a man, two children, and an elderly woman who was fatally wounded in the heart and died on the spot.

A 34-year-old woman, the wife of the driver, died from the shelling of the third car. Three more passengers were seriously injured.

The fourth car in this column was moving with five people in it - a 60-year-old woman died, two more were injured.

The fifth in the column was a car in which there was a couple with two small children. The father received a bullet wound in the left shoulder and a shrapnel wound in the arm. Five-year-old son - shrapnel wound in the leg, wife is also injured.

Police investigators identified three Russian soldiers who were involved in the shooting of the evacuation column - the commander of the reconnaissance company of the 173rd separate reconnaissance battalion and two soldiers of the 137th Guards Parachute Regiment of the 106th Guards Airborne Division. They were informed of the suspicion of violation of the laws and customs of war, which is combined with intentional murder.

