8 pro-Kremlin agitators who called for seizure of power in Ukraine were exposed - SSU. PHOTOS

The security service neutralized an extensive network of enemy agitators. The attackers justified the armed aggression of the Russian Federation, called for the seizure of state power, and incited inter-religious hatred

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SSU.

As noted, during investigative and operational actions in different regions of Ukraine, eight persons involved were informed of the suspicion of crimes against our state.

In Kyiv, the information and subversive activities of a resident of the capital, who distributed materials of Russian and Belarusian propagandists on social networks under a fictitious name, have been blocked.

In the Zakarpattia region, a local blogger was exposed, who was spreading fakes and manipulations of Russian propaganda on the "church topic" in Ukraine on social networks.

"The attacker "dispersed" hostile narratives in which he offended the feelings of believers, resorted to disparaging statements against them. To prepare his "publications" he used materials from pro-Kremlin Internet resources," the message reads.

Two more accomplices of the aggressor were found in Cherkasy. One of them is a former official of the prosecutor's office, the other is an employee of a branch of one of the state banks.

During correspondence in messengers, they justified the war crimes of the Russian occupiers and spread misinformation about the units of the AFU.



















The subversive activities of four internet agitators, including a former school teacher and a medical worker, were blocked in the Vinnytsia region.

"In the banned social network Odnoklasnyki, they called for the violent seizure of state power and the change of Ukraine's borders. During searches of the places of residence of the participants, mobile phones and computers were found, which were used to distribute destructive content," the SSU added.

Investigations are ongoing within the framework of criminal proceedings initiated under several articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Art. 161 (violation of the equality of citizens depending on their racial, national, regional belonging, religious beliefs, disability, and on other grounds);

- Art. 109 (public calls for violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or for the seizure of state power, as well as distribution of materials calling for such actions);

- Art. 110 (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine);

- Art. 436-2 (justification, recognition as legitimate, denial of armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, glorification of its participants).

Offenses were detected by the SSU staff of Kyiv and Kyiv region, Zakarpattia, Cherkasy, and Vinnytsia regions together with the National Police under the procedural guidance of the prosecutor's office.