In Konotop, farewell to six territorial defense soldiers killed in Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Konotop, Sumy region, six soldiers of 117th Brigade of Territorial Brigade of Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were killed on March 15 in Donetsk region, were honored.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reprted by Novynarnia.

Hundreds of people gathered in the city center to honor the memory of the victims.

According to the head of the press service of the Sumy Regional Recruitment Center, Oleksandr Bondarenko, the soldiers were killed as a result of enemy fire while equipping the strongholds between the village of Ivanivske and the town of Chasiv Yar.

The youngest of the deceased was 31 years old, the oldest was 55. They are:

Dmytro Tretiakov (30.07.1991 - 15.03.2023), lieutenant, officer of the reconnaissance group.

Oleksandr Skiba (18.11.1970 - 15.03.2023), junior sergeant, commander of a rifle squad.

Mykola Kolotov (10.08.1987 - 15.03.2023), soldier, rifleman of the rifle company.

Yevhen Steshenko (29.01.1989 - 15.03.2023), senior rifleman, senior soldier.

Artem Mykhaylenko (19.01.1980 - 15.03.2023), machine gunner of an infantry company, soldier.

Valerii Kachan (21.05.1967 - 15.03.2023), combat medic, soldier.

On the day when the death of the soldiers was officially reported, the Konotop city territorial community declared seven days of mourning (from March 16 to 22).







Facebook user Yuri Solyanik posted footage of the farewell to the soldiers.