In Konotop, farewell to six territorial defense soldiers killed in Donetsk region. VIDEO&PHOTOS

In Konotop, Sumy region, six soldiers of 117th Brigade of Territorial Brigade of Armed Forces of Ukraine, who were killed on March 15 in Donetsk region, were honored.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reprted by Novynarnia. 

Hundreds of people gathered in the city center to honor the memory of the victims.

According to the head of the press service of the Sumy Regional Recruitment Center, Oleksandr Bondarenko, the soldiers were killed as a result of enemy fire while equipping the strongholds between the village of Ivanivske and the town of Chasiv Yar.

The youngest of the deceased was 31 years old, the oldest was 55. They are:

In Konotop, farewell to six territorial defense soldiers killed in Donetsk region 01

Dmytro Tretiakov (30.07.1991 - 15.03.2023), lieutenant, officer of the reconnaissance group.

In Konotop, farewell to six territorial defense soldiers killed in Donetsk region 02

Oleksandr Skiba (18.11.1970 - 15.03.2023), junior sergeant, commander of a rifle squad.

In Konotop, farewell to six territorial defense soldiers killed in Donetsk region 03

Mykola Kolotov (10.08.1987 - 15.03.2023), soldier, rifleman of the rifle company.

In Konotop, farewell to six territorial defense soldiers killed in Donetsk region 04

Yevhen Steshenko (29.01.1989 - 15.03.2023), senior rifleman, senior soldier.

In Konotop, farewell to six territorial defense soldiers killed in Donetsk region 05

Artem Mykhaylenko (19.01.1980 - 15.03.2023), machine gunner of an infantry company, soldier.

In Konotop, farewell to six territorial defense soldiers killed in Donetsk region 06

Valerii Kachan (21.05.1967 - 15.03.2023), combat medic, soldier.

On the day when the death of the soldiers was officially reported, the Konotop city territorial community declared seven days of mourning (from March 16 to 22).

In Konotop, farewell to six territorial defense soldiers killed in Donetsk region 07
In Konotop, farewell to six territorial defense soldiers killed in Donetsk region 08
In Konotop, farewell to six territorial defense soldiers killed in Donetsk region 09

Facebook user Yuri Solyanik posted footage of the farewell to the soldiers.

