Consequences of enemy attacks on Sumy region. PHOTOS

On March 28, 2023, at around 4:30 a.m., the occupiers dropped a guided aerial bomb on a residential quarter in the city of Bilopillia, Sumy region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Prosecutor General's Office.

As noted, 3 private houses were damaged, more than 10 private houses and 1 multi-apartment house had their windows blown out, walls were cut by debris. Three civilians sought medical help.

















"On the evening of March 27, 2023, the Russian military from the territory of the Russian Federation targeted a vehicle moving along the road on the northern outskirts of the village of Golyshivske in the direction of the village of Ryzhivka, Sumy district. As a result of the shelling, the driver was injured," the message says.

Under the procedural leadership of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations into violations of the laws and customs of war have been initiated.

Прокурори у взаємодії з іншими правоохоронцями фіксують наслідки обстрілів, досудове розслідування буде передано до Управління СБУ в Сумській області.