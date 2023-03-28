Consequences of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

The settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region suffered more than 150 enemy strikes, the police collected evidence of war crimes.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of Zaporizhzhia RMA.

As noted, over the course of three days, the Russians shelled about 20 settlements in the Pologiv and Vasyliv districts. There was no information about the injured persons.

"On March 25 and 26, the occupying forces carried out 5 airstrikes, used 11 enemy drones, shelled the Polohy district and villages in the Stepnohirsk from rocket salvo systems and artillery," the message reads.

The police documented the most hits in Orikhiv and Preobrazhenka. About 10 houses were damaged, as well as garages, cars and outbuildings located in the yard.

