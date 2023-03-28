ENG
Zelensky visited border with Russian Federation in Sumy region. PHOTOS

During a working trip to Sumy region, President Volodymyr Zelensky visited units of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine on the border with the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the president.

The head of state directly got acquainted with the organization of service by border guards and their control at checkpoints. Zelensky also heard a report on the order of defense and protection of the border of Ukraine within the area of responsibility of the Sumy border detachment.

It was noted that Russia has stepped up shelling of the Ukrainian border from its territory, and the Bilopol territorial community has suffered the most recently.

