383 children deported by Russians were returned to Ukraine - Lubinets. PHOTO

We managed to return 383 children illegally deported by the aggressor country to Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets wrote about this in a telegram describing the visit of the First Lady of Ukraine Olena Zelenska and the First Lady of South Korea Kim Kang-hee to the Child Protection Centre.

He noted: "First of all, I spoke about how the Russian Federation violates the rights of Ukrainian children. He announced the number of injured, dead and displaced children. He added that as of today, only 383 Ukrainian children have been returned to their homeland. Russia does not provide information about our children and is not interested in reuniting families. He also presented the First Lady with a special report "Unblooming: Violations of the Rights of Ukrainian Children in the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine and the Russian Federation: Deportation, Militarisation, Indoctrination".

After that, he invited me to see the Centre, where children receive legal and psychological assistance. He also told us how the Russian military interviews and records war crimes against our children. He noted that the task we set when establishing this Centre was to provide a range of social services, including full medical care, logistical support, temporary housing, and social and psychological rehabilitation for children and their families.



The First Ladies met their sisters who had recently returned from the temporarily occupied territory. The younger one actively communicated with the guests and even offered to get temporary tattoos. Neither the first ladies nor I could refuse.



In conclusion, on behalf of the Ukrainian people and children, I expressed my sincere gratitude for the invaluable support provided to Ukraine by the Korean people

