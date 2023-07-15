Russian command dismisses Seliverstov from his post as commander of 106th Airborne Division - Russian social media. PHOTO

On 15 July, it became known that Major General Vladimir Seliverstov, commander of the 106th Guards Airborne Division of the Airborne Forces and Hero of the Russian Federation, was dismissed from his post.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by Russian social networks.

It is noted that Major General Volodymyr Seliverstov was removed from the post of commander of the 106th Division. Airborne Division of the Airborne Forces.

Currently, his division operates in the Bakhmut direction.

It is noted that he is a Hero of Russia, a knight of the Order "For Merit to the Motherland" IV degree with swords, as well as two Orders of Courage and a medal "For Courage". It is emphasized that, according to some data, during the full-scale Russian aggression against Ukraine, he was not awarded a single award.

The Russian public note that the reason for the removal is currently unknown, but the reason for this could be the intransigent nature of the commander-in-chief, who was not used to being silent when defending issues regarding his personnel.