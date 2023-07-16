ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Consequences of enemy shelling of Donetsk region. PHOTOS

The occupants opened fire on the civilian population 9 times over the last day. The towns of Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar, Kostiantynivka, Velyka Novosilka, Bohoiavlenka, and Oleksandro-Shultyne villages came under enemy fire.

This is stated in the report of the National Police of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Ruscists aimed an S-300 missile at Kostiantynivka, used artillery. 16 private houses, a gas distribution station, an enterprise, 2 cars, and communications were damaged.

The occupation forces shelled Chasiv Yar with artillery. A civilian was killed and another was wounded. Russians conducted an air strike with a FAB-250 guided missile on the village of New York. A person died in Oleksandr-Shultyne as a result of artillery shelling.

See more: Day in Donetsk region: rocket attack on Kramatorsk, shelling from "Hrad" Avdiivka, Vuhledar, and Krasnohorivka under fire. PHOTOS

