Occupants attacked 115 settlements in Sumy region over last day. PHOTOS

Over past day, occupants fired at settlements of Sumy region. A total of 115 attacks were registered.

This was reported by the police of the Sumy region, Censor.NET informs .

"As a result, residential buildings, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged. One person was killed and six were injured," the statement said.

