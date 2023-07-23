Occupants attacked 115 settlements in Sumy region over last day. PHOTOS
Over past day, occupants fired at settlements of Sumy region. A total of 115 attacks were registered.
This was reported by the police of the Sumy region, Censor.NET informs .
"As a result, residential buildings, a gas pipeline and power lines were damaged. One person was killed and six were injured," the statement said.
