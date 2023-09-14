Camp of Wagnerites in Belarus continues to be dismantled, - mass media. PHOTO

The dismantling of the Wagner mercenary camp in the village of Tsel near Osipovychi is underway.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Belarusian service of Radio Liberty, which cites satellite images from the Planet Labs service.

Radio Liberty recorded the start of the dismantling of the camp of the private military company Wagner in the village of Tsel on 1 August on a satellite image.

At the time, the publication found that at least 101 large military tents were dismantled in 23 days in August. In the days leading up to 9 September, about 60 more were dismantled.

That is, since the beginning of August, at least 160 residential tents out of the approximately 273 that were there have been dismantled in the Wagner camp in the village of Cel. This means that about 3,000 Wagner mercenaries could have lost their beds there, assuming that about 20 people can live in a tent.

The photo shows that tents are being dismantled simultaneously in all parts of the camp.

In the northern part, the vehicles were moved from the parking lot to the place where the tents were standing. It is unknown why. However, the total amount of equipment remains approximately the same.

It is not yet known where these tents may be going and whether the Wagner mercenaries have left the territory of Belarus.

