Day in Donetsk region: occupiers shelled 7 settlements. PHOTO

Over the last day, the enemy attacked the Donetsk region 11 times, Avdiivka, Kostiantynivka, Chasiv Yar, Bohoiavlenka, Druzhba, Novoukrainka, and Predtechyne villages came under fire.

This was reported by the police of the Donetsk region, Censor.NET informs.

During the day, Russian occupants damaged 9 residential buildings and power lines.

Occupants shelled an apartment building in Novoukrainka with "Hrad" MLRS. The enemy shelled Kostiantynivka with artillery, hitting four private houses.

The shelling damaged at least 3 private houses in Druzhba village and an apartment building in Chasiv Yar.

Watch more: Soldiers of 3rd SAB told details of liberation of Andriivka: they raised UAV with loudspeaker into sky and announced ultimatum to occupiers: capture or death. VIDEO

In addition, after midnight today, the village of Zarichne came under fire from Ruscists. A civilian was wounded and a private house was damaged.





