Soldiers of 3rd SAB told details of liberation of Andriivka: they raised UAV with loudspeaker into sky and announced ultimatum to occupiers: capture or death. VIDEO

Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade showed how they captured the invaders during the liberation of Andriivka. After the commanders of the 72nd Separate Mechanised Brigade of the Russian Federation were liquidated, the remnants of the occupiers were still hiding in the besieged village. The Ukrainian soldiers flew a UAV with a loudspeaker into the sky, and the commander of the 2nd Assault Battalion announced an ultimatum to the enemy: capture or death. As a result of the military operation, some of the occupiers surrendered.

According to Censor.NET, the video was posted on the brigade's Facebook page.

As a reminder, the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade reported the liberation of Andriivka in the Donetsk region, during which the 72nd Russian Brigade was completely defeated.

