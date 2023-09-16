Enemy hit Kharkiv with "Iskanders", - National Police. PHOTO

The enemy used Iskanders during today’s missile attack on Kharkiv.

This was reported on Facebook by the head of the Investigation Department of the Kharkiv Regional Police Serhiy Bolvinov, Censor.NET reports.

"The enemy attacked Kholodnohirsk district with Iskanders in the morning. Buildings were damaged, five people were wounded and a seven-metre-long crater was created. Russians are again injuring civilians. Walls were destroyed, windows were smashed, and our workers have already seized fragments of the body, wing base and control mechanism of the Iskander K. The injured were taken to hospital, they are ordinary civilians," he said.

As reported, the enemy launched five missile attacks on Kharkiv.

