Ruscists fired at lyceum in Kherson region. PHOTOS

Today, on 16 September, Russian troops shelled a lyceum in the village of Lvove in the Tyahynka community in the Kherson region.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

"This is how the lyceum in the village of Lvove in the Tyahynka community looks like now. Today, the Russian army attacked the educational institution. The building has suffered significant damage - the wall, roof, and windows have been smashed," the statement said.

