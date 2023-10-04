IMF reopens office in Kyiv. PHOTO
The International Monetary Fund has opened a representative office in Kyiv, which has not been open since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion.
This was announced by IMF head Kristalina Georgieva, Censor.NET reports.
"I am delighted to announce the opening of an IMF resident office in Kyiv as we further deepen our engagement with Ukraine," she wrote on social media site X (formerly Twitter).
Georgieva posted a photo with representatives of the IMF, the National Bank of Ukraine and the Ministry of Finance.
On 1 October, the IMF team began meeting with Ukrainian authorities in Kyiv. Prior to that, after the outbreak of the war, the missions worked online or from Vienna.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password