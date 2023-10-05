Car hit by anti-tank mine explodes in Makariv, Kyiv region, injuring 3 people. PHOTO
A car hit an anti-tank mine in Makariv, Kyiv region. One victim is in serious condition.
According to Censor.NET, Makariv village head Vadym Tokar reported this on Telegram.
"Today, at approximately 12:05 a.m., an anti-tank mine exploded a vehicle belonging to Spetselektro LLC near the Brick factory neighbourhood in Makariv. Three people were injured. One victim is in serious condition. There were no casualties," he wrote.
Law enforcement agencies, the State Emergency Service and medics are working at the scene, Tokar added.
