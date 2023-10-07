ENG
Missile attack on Hroza village: 39 dead identified. PHOTOS

It has already been possible to identify 39 people who died as a result of the Russian attack on the village of Hroza in the Kharkiv region on 5 October.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the deputy head of the National Police in Kharkiv region, the head of the investigation department, Serhiy Bolvinov.

"From today, we are starting to return the identified bodies of the victims of the village of Hroza to their relatives. We have already identified 39 bodies.

Using a mobile DNA laboratory, 37 body fragments were examined overnight. 38 tests are still in progress. We automatically compare DNA with samples from relatives. We found 9 matches.

12 bodies remain unidentified. We are working non-stop.

Today we will be able to give the bodies of those who have been identified to the families," the statement said.

