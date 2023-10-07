Russians shelled Nikopol three times on 7 October - buildings and gas pipeline damaged - RMA. PHOTOS
On Saturday, Russian occupants shelled Nikopol, Dnipro region, three times, damaging a gymnasium, a utility company and 11 private houses.
According to Censor.NET, the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said this on Telegram.
He noted: "The enemy again fired at Nikopol with heavy artillery. They shelled the city twice during the day and again in the evening.
A gymnasium and a utility company were damaged. 11 private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged. A building that was not in use was damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.
Information about the damage caused by the aggressor is still being clarified. But the main thing is that there were no casualties."
