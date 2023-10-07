ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
5642 visitors online
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine War
944 0

Russians shelled Nikopol three times on 7 October - buildings and gas pipeline damaged - RMA. PHOTOS

On Saturday, Russian occupants shelled Nikopol, Dnipro region, three times, damaging a gymnasium, a utility company and 11 private houses.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the RMA, Serhiy Lysak, said this on Telegram.

He noted: "The enemy again fired at Nikopol with heavy artillery. They shelled the city twice during the day and again in the evening.

A gymnasium and a utility company were damaged. 11 private houses and the same number of outbuildings were damaged. A building that was not in use was damaged. Power lines and a gas pipeline were damaged.

Information about the damage caused by the aggressor is still being clarified. But the main thing is that there were no casualties."

See more: Missile attack on Hroza village: 39 dead identified. PHOTOS

Russians shelled Nikopol three times on 7 October - buildings and gas pipeline damaged - RMA 01

Russians shelled Nikopol three times on 7 October - buildings and gas pipeline damaged - RMA 02
Russians shelled Nikopol three times on 7 October - buildings and gas pipeline damaged - RMA 03

Author: 

shoot out (13120) Nikopol (687) Lysak Serhii (80)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on YouTube
 
 