To replace the stolen concrete fortifications, the Kursk region’s leadership is purchasing large quantities of barbed wire.

According to Censor.NET, RBC-Ukraine reports this with reference to a statement by the National Resistance Centre.

The underground in the Kursk region reports on another wave of intensification of the installation of barriers along the border of the region, but draws attention to the fact that local authorities and local commercial structures are jointly stealing the budget allocated for concrete fortifications.

The report is accompanied by photographs and emphasises that instead of building concrete engineering structures in accordance with the Russian government's orders, local authorities are forcing commercial structures in the Kursk region to purchase large quantities of Egoza barbed wire at their own expense and donate construction equipment to the Russian Armed Forces and the Federal Border Guard Service.

