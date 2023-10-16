ENG
News Photo Russian aggression against Ukraine
Russians inflicted 134 strikes on 23 settlements of Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTO

Russian invaders did not stop shelling frontline towns and villages in Zaporizhzhia region yesterday.

This was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhya Regional State Administration Yuriy Malashko, Censor.NET informs .

"There were 111 artillery attacks on the territory of Gulyaypol, Orikhov, Novoandriivka, Malynivka, Bilohirya, Levadne, Robotyne, Kamianske, Stepove, Plavny, Mali Shcherbaky and other frontline towns and villages.

The enemy carried out missile attacks on Dniprovka and Prydolynivka, 7 UAV attacks on Gulyaypol, Zaliznychne, Malynivka, Poltavka, Krasne and Stepove, 9 MLRS attacks on Orikhiv, Novodanylivka, Robotyno, Bilohirya and Mala Tokmachka, and hit Orikhiv, Novodarivka and Mala Tokmachka with 5 air shells," the statement said.

A 76-year-old woman was wounded as a result of a shelling by Russian servicemen on Mala Tokmachka.

Read also: Enemy fired 150 times in Zaporizhzhia region in 24 hours, one wounded

