First armored ambulance arrived in Ukraine. PHOTO

The first armoured ambulance purchased by Medical Procurement of Ukraine with funds raised under the United24 initiative has already arrived in Ukraine. A total of 13 such vehicles have been ordered.

It is noted that the cost of all ordered cars is UAH 124 million.

The vehicles are designed to evacuate the wounded from the front line to the nearest medical facility. Each vehicle meets NATO ballistic standards, namely STANAG 4569 Level II.

"Among the features of the transport are also the 'car shoes', i.e. tyres. One of their characteristics is that they can run flat: in the event of a loss of pressure, thanks to a special design, the speed varies from 50 to 150 km (depending on the weight of the vehicle and the quality of the road). In practice, in our reality, this means that if a tyre is punctured by a shrapnel, the ambulance will not be in the middle of a field under fire. In addition, these vehicles are four-wheel drive, so they can drive on war-torn roads," the Ministry of Health said.

The armoured ambulances were specially made to order in Canada.

"Today, thanks to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's fundraising initiative UNITED24, Ukraine has received its first armoured ambulance to evacuate the wounded. A total of 13 of them have been purchased. Thank you to everyone who supports us in this difficult time of full-scale war. Your donations are important. Without exaggeration, they save the lives of Ukrainians. The armoured ambulances will allow us to do this even more effectively, evacuating the wounded from the hottest spots of the frontline. In general, the number of such vehicles in the world is very limited, so they had to be specially manufactured to order," said Viktor Liashko, head of the Ministry of Health.





