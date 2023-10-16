ENG
Consequences of Russian shelling of Myrhorod, which took place on night of October 16. PHOTOS

The Poltava Regional Military Administration (RMA) showed the consequences of the missile attack on Myrhorod on October 16 and reported another damaged social infrastructure facility.

As Censor.NET informs, the photos were published by the head of the Poltava RMA, Philip Pronin.

He said: "Today we worked in Myrhorod. We visited the scene and talked to people whose property was damaged. Everyone will definitely receive compensation under the regional comprehensive program. In addition, there is an opportunity to take advantage of state aid under the "eRecovery" program.

So far, the commissions have inspected 40 houses and 36 apartments. The work is ongoing. It also became known that another social infrastructure facility was damaged by a blast wave as a result of a nighttime enemy attack. The windows of the building were partially broken. Fortunately, there were no casualties."

