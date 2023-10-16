In Poltava Oblast, 50 residential buildings and apartments damaged as result of enemy attack. PHOTOS

On the night of 15-16 October, the air raid alert was announced three times in Poltava region, lasting almost 4 hours in total.

This was announced by the head of the Poltava Regional Military District Administration Philip Pronin during a telethon, Censor.NET reports.

He confirmed the previous information about three injured people, including a 10-year-old child. They were removed from the rubble and hospitalized in moderate condition.

"At night, the enemy attacked with missiles and drones. The explosions took place in Myrhorod district, air defence systems were working. There were no hits to civilian or critical infrastructure, but missile fragments damaged residential buildings. As of now, we know about 50 such private houses and apartments," Philip Pronin reported from Myrhorod.

According to him, three commissions are working at the site to inspect the destruction. The victims will receive 50% of the financial assistance from the regional budget for treatment and property restoration.

Tomorrow, Pronin plans to inspect critical infrastructure facilities to check their readiness for winter and enemy attacks.










