Consequences of enemy airstrike on Beryslav hospital. PHOTO

Last night, the Russian occupiers shelled the Berislav district of the Kherson region from aircraft. A hit to the hospital was recorded.

Oleksandr Prokudin, the head of the Kherson OVA, announced this on the Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"At night, the enemy continued to attack the Kherson region. Beryslav district was again shelled from aircraft. The hospital was hit. The therapeutic department was damaged," the report says.

It is also noted that windows and doors were broken on the premises. Diagnostic equipment is damaged.

The entrance to the territory was littered with debris. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

"A fire broke out in a private house due to the fall of another fire truck. The rescuers quickly extinguished everything. The occupiers also targeted several villages. Information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being established there," the head of the region adds.