In Zakarpattia, fraudster was exposed who defrauded mother of fallen soldier for almost UAH 7 million, - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

The Prosecutor General’s Office has served a notice of suspicion to a fraudster who defrauded the mother of a deceased serviceman of almost UAH 7 million between November 2022 and April 2023.

According to the investigation, the suspect involved residents of several regions of Ukraine in an illegal transaction. They called the victim with offers to invest money allegedly in a foreign investment company. Over time, the woman was promised to receive a percentage of the deposit, which was more favorable than offers from Ukrainian banks.

"For half a year, the woman systematically kept in touch with the fraudsters and deposited money in installments allegedly to an account opened for her in a company. She handed over the cash to the suspect's trusted person in Uzhhorod district or transferred funds to bank cards. The victim realized that she had been deceived only after she tried to withdraw her investments and paid an additional "insurance interest", but never received any money. She then reported the crime to law enforcement," the statement said.

It is noted that from November 2022 to April 2023, the suspect defrauded the serviceman's mother of almost UAH 7 million. The total amount illegally seized by the fraudsters, who are being identified, was UAH 7.5 million.

It was money the woman received as financial aid from the state after her son died in the war. The victim herself is a native of the Donetsk region but moved to Uzhhorod because of the war.

Law enforcement officers detained the suspect in Kyiv region. A custody with a possibility of UAH 13.2 million bail has been chosen as a measure of restraint.

Under the procedural supervision of the Uzhhorod District Prosecutor's Office, a resident of the Kyiv region was served a notice of suspicion of fraud committed by a group of persons on a particularly large scale (Part 4 Article 190 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).



