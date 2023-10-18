Former Berkut members Yanishevsky, Abroskin, Zinchenko and Marychenko found guilty in Maidan case. VIDEO&PHOTOS

The Sviatoshyn district court sentenced five former Berkut members in the case of shooting participants of the Revolution of Dignity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Hromadske.

According to the verdict, the following were found guilty of mass murders of unarmed citizens, participants of protest actions:

Oleg Yanishevskyi. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment, with deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the implementation of law enforcement activities. He was also deprived of the special rank of "police lieutenant colonel".

Pavlo Abroskin and Serhiy Zinchenko. The court sentenced them to imprisonment for 15 years, with the deprivation of the right to hold positions related to the implementation of law enforcement activities. They were deprived of the special rank of "police sergeant".

Oleg Yanishevskyi was also found guilty of murder and bodily harm due to negligence. However, the court released him from punishment under this article due to the expiration of the statute of limitations.

Oleksandr Marychenko was found guilty of exceeding official powers. The court sentenced him to imprisonment for 5 years, depriving him of the right to engage in law enforcement activities for two years.

Abroskin and Marychenko were acquitted on a number of articles. The court also acquitted former policeman Serhii Tamtura on all charges.

The court took into account the term of imprisonment of Marynchenko in the calculation of 1 day of pre-trial detention for 2 days of deprivation of liberty. Thus, he has already served the main sentence.

