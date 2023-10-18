Ukrainian veterans set strongman world record. PHOTOS

At the Arnold Classic Europe international sports festival in Madrid, a team of Ukrainian veterans set a world record in the strongman.

The Ukrainians set a record by pulling 4 trucks with a total weight of 35 tonnes 20 metres in 30.69 seconds using a rope in a stop.

Our team consists of eight people who were severely injured during the fighting:

Oleksandr Shvachka (Kyiv),

Viacheslav Tsyukh (Kyiv),

Vladyslav Shatilo (Chernihiv),

Yevhen Smaha (Chernihiv),

Artem Marchenko (Sumy),

Artem Pogorilyi (Poltava),

Mykhailo Drobotenko (Kropyvnytskyi),

Denys Barchuk (Brovary).

The following Ukrainian athletes won prizes at the festival:

Alexandra Meleshko took 3rd place in the women's 75 kg category;

Yuriy Duvalo - 2nd place, under 95 kg category;

Alexey Biryukov - 1st place in the men's 110 kg category;

Andrii Koshubskyi - 2nd place in the men's 110 kg category;

Anton Gritsenko - log lift for the maximum in the men's category up to 110 kg;

Oleksandr Kapinos - 2nd place in the truck championship.

