Ukrainian veterans set strongman world record. PHOTOS
At the Arnold Classic Europe international sports festival in Madrid, a team of Ukrainian veterans set a world record in the strongman.
This was reported by the Embassy of Ukraine in Spain, Censor.NET reports.
The Ukrainians set a record by pulling 4 trucks with a total weight of 35 tonnes 20 metres in 30.69 seconds using a rope in a stop.
Our team consists of eight people who were severely injured during the fighting:
- Oleksandr Shvachka (Kyiv),
- Viacheslav Tsyukh (Kyiv),
- Vladyslav Shatilo (Chernihiv),
- Yevhen Smaha (Chernihiv),
- Artem Marchenko (Sumy),
- Artem Pogorilyi (Poltava),
- Mykhailo Drobotenko (Kropyvnytskyi),
- Denys Barchuk (Brovary).
The following Ukrainian athletes won prizes at the festival:
- Alexandra Meleshko took 3rd place in the women's 75 kg category;
- Yuriy Duvalo - 2nd place, under 95 kg category;
- Alexey Biryukov - 1st place in the men's 110 kg category;
- Andrii Koshubskyi - 2nd place in the men's 110 kg category;
- Anton Gritsenko - log lift for the maximum in the men's category up to 110 kg;
- Oleksandr Kapinos - 2nd place in the truck championship.
