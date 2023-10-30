Ruscists open fire on minibus in Kherson, there are wounded. PHOTOS

The occupiers shelled a bus in Kherson.

This was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional State Administration Oleksandr Prokudin on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, at least four victims have been identified. One woman is in serious condition.

The information is being updated.









"After 14.00, the Russian army attacked Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank! In the Dniprovsky district, a taxi belonging to a municipal enterprise came under fire. According to preliminary reports, five people were injured. One of the victims, a 35-year-old woman, was hospitalised. The information is being clarified," said Roman Mrochko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration.

Later, Mrochko clarified that 7 people were injured as a result of the shelling.

"According to the updated information, seven people were wounded as a result of an enemy shell hitting a taxi in Dniprovskyi district of Kherson. They have injuries of varying degrees - from severe to light. All victims are provided with medical assistance," the statement reads.