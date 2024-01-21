Enemy "Shahed" attacked Mykolaiv region, damaged house. PHOTO

Russian troops continue shelling the territory of the Mykolaiv region. Yesterday, on 20 January, at 12:30 p.m., the village of Dmytrivka of the Kutsurubska community came under artillery fire. As a result, a garage and a car were damaged.

This was reported by the head of the Mykolaiv Regional State Administration Vitalii Kim on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, there were no injuries.

Also yesterday at 12:31 p.m. artillery shelling was recorded in the waters of the Kutsurubska community. There were no casualties.

"At night, on 21 January, a residential house and a summer kitchen in the private sector were damaged in Snihurivska community as a result of an attack by enemy UAVs of the Shahed-131/136 type. An outbuilding caught fire and was quickly extinguished by firefighters. There were no casualties," the statement said.

According to the press centre of the State Emergency Service, at night, following another hostile UAV attack by Russia, a fire broke out in a private household in one of the settlements of the Snihuriv community.

Rescuers quickly extinguished the fire over an area of 20 square metres. A residential building and a summer kitchen were also damaged. There were no reports of any injuries.